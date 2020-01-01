Working Papers

Consequences of Land Use Regulation Under the Clean Water Act

(with Hannah Druckenmiller and Charles A. Taylor)



Water Works: Causes and Consequences of Safe Drinking Water in America

(with Dave Keiser, Bhash Mazumder, and David Molitor)

Quarterly Journal of Economics, revise and resubmit



Is Air Pollution Regulation Too Lenient? Evidence from US Offset Markets (Slides)

(with Reed Walker)

American Economic Review, conditionally accepted (data)

The Effects of "Buy American": Electric Vehicles and the Inflation Reduction Act (Slides)

(with Hunt Allcott, Reigner Kane, Max Maydanchik, and Felix Tintelnot)



Optimal Carbon Taxation with Concerns for Redistribution

(with Arnaud Costinot, Danny O'Connnor, and Ivan Werning)



The Carbon Footprint of Multinational Production

(with Ezequiel Garcia-Lembergman, Natalia Ramondo, and Andres Rodriguez-Clare)



Understanding Support for Inefficient Environmental Policy Instruments

(with Maximiliano Lauletta, Ro’ee Levy, and Dmitry Taubinsky)







Published and Forthcoming/Accepted Papers

Institutions, Comparative Advantage, and the Environment [journal version]

Review of Economic Studies, accepted.

Spatial Environmental Economics (Slides)

(with Clare Balboni)

Handbook of Regional and Urban Economics, Forthcoming, Vol. VI, edited by Dave Donaldson and Stephen Redding

Do Earmarks Target Low-Income and Minority Communities? Evidence from US Drinking Water

(with Dave Keiser, Bhash Mazumder, David Molitor, and Brant Walker)

AEA Papers and Proceedings, 2024. Volume 114: 36-40.

Machine Learning Predicts Which Rivers, Streams, and Wetlands the Clean Water Act Regulates (Supplementary Materials) [interactive map] [explainer video]

(with Simon Greenhill, Hannah Druckenmiller, Sherrie Wang, David A. Keiser, Manuela Girotto, Jason K. Moore, Nobuhiro Yamaguchi, and Alberto Todeschini)

Science, 2024. Volume 383(6681): 406-412.



Regulating Untaxable Externalities: Are Vehicle Air Pollution Standards Effective and Efficient? (Online Appendix) (Slides) [journal version]

(with Mark Jacobsen, James Sallee, and Arthur van Benthem)

Quarterly Journal of Economics, 2023. Volume 138(3): 1907-1976.

Globalization and the Environment (Online Appendix) [journal version]

(with Brian R. Copeland and M. Scott Taylor)

Handbook of International Economics, 2022. Volume V, pp. 61-146. Editors, Gita Gopinath, Elhanan Helpman, and Kenneth Rogoff. Elsevier.



Pollution Trends and US Environmental Policy: Lessons from the Last Half Century [journal version]

Review of Environmental Economics and Policy, 2022. Volume 16(1): 42-61.



The Evolution of the “Waters of the United States” and the Role of Economics [journal version]

(with Dave Keiser, Sheila Olmstead, Kevin Boyle, Victor Flatt, Bonnie Keeler, Dan Phaneuf, and Jay Shimshack)

Review of Environmental Economics and Policy, 2022. Volume 16(1): 146-152.



Where is Pollution Moving? Environmental Markets and Environmental Justice [journal version]

(with Reed Walker)

AEA Papers and Proceedings, 2021. Volume 111: 410-14.



A water rule that turns a blind eye to transboundary pollution [journal version]

(with Dave Keiser, Sheila Olmstead, Kevin Boyle, Victor Flatt, Bonnie Keeler, Catherine Kling, Daniel Phaneuf, and Jay Shimshack)

Science, 2021. Volume 372(6539): 241-243.



The Environmental Bias of Trade Policy (Online Appendix) [journal version]

Quarterly Journal of Economics, 2021. Volume 136(2): 831-886.

Energy Cost Pass-Through in U.S. Manufacturing: Estimates and Implications for Carbon Taxes (Slides) [journal version]

(with Sharat Ganapati and Reed Walker)

American Economic Journal: Applied Economics, 2020. Volume 12(2): 303-42.

US Water Pollution Regulation over the Last Half Century: Burning Waters to Crystal Springs? [journal version]

(with Dave Keiser)

Journal of Economic Perspectives, 2019. Volume 33(4): 51-75.

The Low but Uncertain Measured Benefits of US Water Quality Policy [journal version]

(with Dave Keiser and Cathy Kling)

Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 2019. Volume 116(12): 5262-5269.

Consequences of the Clean Water Act and the Demand for Water Quality (Slides) [journal version]

(with Dave Keiser)

Quarterly Journal of Economics, 2019. Volume 134(1): 349-396.

Why is Pollution from U.S. Manufacturing Declining? The Roles of Environmental Regulation, Productivity, and Trade (Slides) [journal version]

(with Reed Walker)

American Economic Review, 2018. Volume 108(12): 3814-54.



Regulating Mismeasured Pollution: Implications of Firm Heterogeneity for Environmental Policy (Slides) [journal version]

(with Eva Lyubich and Reed Walker)

AEA Papers and Proceedings, 2018. Volume 108: 136-42.

Defensive Investments and the Demand for Air Quality: Evidence from the NOx Budget Program [journal version]

(with Olivier Deschenes and Michael Greenstone)

American Economic Review, 2017. Volume 107(10): 2958-89.



Trade Costs, CO2, and the Environment [journal version]

American Economic Journal: Economic Policy, 2016. Volume 8(4): 220-54



Adapting to Climate Change: The Remarkable Decline in the U.S. Temperature-Mortality Relationship Over the 20th Century [journal version]

(with Alan Barreca, Karen Clay, Olivier Deschenes, and Michael Greenstone)

Journal of Political Economy, 2016. Volume 124(1): 105-159.



Convergence in Adaptation to Climate Change: Evidence from High Temperatures and Mortality, 1900-2004 [journal version]

(with Alan Barreca, Karen Clay, Olivier Deschenes, and Michael Greenstone)

American Economic Review Papers and Proceedings, 2015. Volume 105(5): 247-51.



Globalization and the Role of Public Transfers in Redistributing Income in Latin America and the Caribbean [journal version]

(with Emmanuel Skoufias and Kathy Lindert)

World Development, 2010. Volume 38(6): 895-907.



The Benefits of Delayed Primary School Enrollment: Discontinuity Estimates using Exact Birthdates [journal version]

(with Patrick J. McEwan)

Journal of Human Resources, 2008. Volume 43(1): 1-29.



Community-Based Production of Open-Source Software: What do we Know About the Developers who Participate?

(with Paul A. David)

Information Economics and Policy, 2008. Volume 20(4): 364-398.