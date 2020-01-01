|
Working Papers
Consequences of Land Use Regulation Under the Clean Water Act
Water Works: Causes and Consequences of Safe Drinking Water in America
Is Air Pollution Regulation Too Lenient? Evidence from US Offset Markets (Slides)
The Effects of "Buy American": Electric Vehicles and the Inflation Reduction Act (Slides)
Optimal Carbon Taxation with Concerns for Redistribution
The Carbon Footprint of Multinational Production
Understanding Support for Inefficient Environmental Policy Instruments
Published and Forthcoming/Accepted Papers
Institutions, Comparative Advantage, and the Environment
[journal version]
Spatial Environmental Economics (Slides)
Do Earmarks Target Low-Income and Minority Communities? Evidence from US Drinking Water
Machine Learning Predicts Which Rivers, Streams, and Wetlands the Clean Water Act Regulates (Supplementary Materials) [interactive map] [explainer video]
Regulating Untaxable Externalities: Are Vehicle Air Pollution Standards Effective and Efficient? (Online Appendix) (Slides) [journal version]
Globalization and the Environment (Online Appendix) [journal version]
Pollution Trends and US Environmental Policy: Lessons from the Last Half Century [journal version]
The Evolution of the “Waters of the United States” and the Role of Economics [journal version]
Where is Pollution Moving? Environmental Markets and Environmental Justice [journal version]
A water rule that turns a blind eye to transboundary pollution [journal version]
The Environmental Bias of Trade Policy (Online Appendix) [journal version]
Energy Cost Pass-Through in U.S. Manufacturing: Estimates and Implications for Carbon Taxes (Slides) [journal version]
US Water Pollution Regulation over the Last Half Century: Burning Waters to Crystal Springs? [journal version]
The Low but Uncertain Measured Benefits of US Water Quality Policy [journal version]
Consequences of the Clean Water Act and the Demand for Water Quality (Slides) [journal version]
Why is Pollution from U.S. Manufacturing Declining? The Roles of Environmental Regulation, Productivity, and Trade (Slides) [journal version]
Regulating Mismeasured Pollution: Implications of Firm Heterogeneity for Environmental Policy (Slides) [journal version]
Defensive Investments and the Demand for
Air Quality: Evidence from the NOx Budget Program [journal version]
Trade Costs, CO2, and the Environment [journal version]
Adapting to Climate Change: The
Remarkable Decline in the U.S. Temperature-Mortality Relationship Over the 20th Century
[journal version]
Convergence in Adaptation to Climate Change: Evidence from High Temperatures and Mortality, 1900-2004 [journal version]
Globalization and the Role of Public Transfers in Redistributing Income in Latin
America and the Caribbean [journal version]
The Benefits of Delayed Primary School Enrollment: Discontinuity Estimates using Exact
Birthdates [journal version]
Community-Based Production of Open-Source Software: What do we Know About the Developers
who Participate?